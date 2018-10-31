SNL Bearings Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, up 31.13% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in September 2018 up 31.13% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2018 up 21.57% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2018 up 26.53% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2017.

SNL Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.65 in September 2017.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 347.15 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -19.27% returns over the last 6 months and 28.01% over the last 12 months.