MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SNL Bearings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, up 47.29% Y-o-Y

June 02, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SNL Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2021 up 47.29% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021 up 180% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021 up 130.25% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2020.

SNL Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2020.

Close

SNL Bearings shares closed at 234.35 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.32% returns over the last 6 months and 82.37% over the last 12 months.

SNL Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations12.5212.238.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.5212.238.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.894.172.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.330.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.132.102.24
Depreciation0.280.280.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.782.412.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.373.601.15
Other Income0.080.220.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.453.821.37
Interest--0.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.453.811.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.453.811.36
Tax0.930.960.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.522.850.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.522.850.90
Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.987.892.49
Diluted EPS6.987.892.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.987.892.49
Diluted EPS6.987.892.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SNL Bearings
first published: Jun 2, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

Setting Sail | Mensa is locally innovated, it's not a Thrasio of India: Ananth Narayanan

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.