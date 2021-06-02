SNL Bearings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, up 47.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2021 up 47.29% from Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021 up 180% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2021 up 130.25% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2020.

SNL Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2020.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 234.35 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.32% returns over the last 6 months and 82.37% over the last 12 months.