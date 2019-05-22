SNL Bearings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.60 crore, down 9.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.60 crore in March 2019 down 9.26% from Rs. 10.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2019 down 18.22% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019 down 15.58% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2018.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.53 in March 2018.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 265.65 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.87% returns over the last 6 months and -35.28% over the last 12 months.