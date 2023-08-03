SNL Bearings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.80 crore, up 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.80 crore in June 2023 up 4.42% from Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 15.82% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2023 down 13.86% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.43 in June 2022.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 349.90 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 21.24% over the last 12 months.