SNL Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SNL Bearings are:Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in December 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 6.32% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.
SNL Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.27 in December 2021. SNL Bearings shares closed at 283.30 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.
SNL Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.3213.9210.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.3213.9210.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.184.063.45
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.041.08-0.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.322.202.20
Depreciation0.380.370.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.103.072.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.383.142.24
Other Income0.270.460.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.653.602.50
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.653.602.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.653.602.50
Tax0.630.920.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.022.681.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.022.681.90
Equity Share Capital3.613.613.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.597.425.27
Diluted EPS5.597.425.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.597.425.27
Diluted EPS5.597.425.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

