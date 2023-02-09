SNL Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, up 10.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SNL Bearings are:Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in December 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 6.32% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.
SNL Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.27 in December 2021.
|SNL Bearings shares closed at 283.30 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.50% over the last 12 months.
|SNL Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.32
|13.92
|10.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.32
|13.92
|10.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.18
|4.06
|3.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.04
|1.08
|-0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.32
|2.20
|2.20
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.37
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.10
|3.07
|2.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.38
|3.14
|2.24
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.46
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.65
|3.60
|2.50
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.65
|3.60
|2.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.65
|3.60
|2.50
|Tax
|0.63
|0.92
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.02
|2.68
|1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.02
|2.68
|1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|3.61
|3.61
|3.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.59
|7.42
|5.27
|Diluted EPS
|5.59
|7.42
|5.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.59
|7.42
|5.27
|Diluted EPS
|5.59
|7.42
|5.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited