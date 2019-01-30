SNL Bearings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in December 2018 up 0.1% from Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2018 down 5.8% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2018 down 9.97% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2017.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.20 in December 2017.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 325.00 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.81% returns over the last 6 months and -18.09% over the last 12 months.