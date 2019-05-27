SMS Pharma Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore, up 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.71 crore in March 2019 up 2.44% from Rs. 101.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2019 down 33.3% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.39 crore in March 2019 down 41.32% from Rs. 27.93 crore in March 2018.

SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2018.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 56.75 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and -16.17% over the last 12 months.