SMS Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.34 crore, up 110.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.34 crore in June 2023 up 110.19% from Rs. 64.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2023 up 194.67% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.17 crore in June 2023 up 7243.24% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

SMS Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2022.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 122.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.94% returns over the last 6 months and 39.82% over the last 12 months.