    SMS Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.34 crore, up 110.19% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.34 crore in June 2023 up 110.19% from Rs. 64.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.28 crore in June 2023 up 194.67% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.17 crore in June 2023 up 7243.24% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    SMS Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2022.

    SMS Pharma shares closed at 122.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.94% returns over the last 6 months and 39.82% over the last 12 months.

    SMS Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.34149.4364.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.34149.4364.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.2575.3760.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.2211.11-25.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5515.7812.63
    Depreciation7.697.977.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1023.9216.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9715.27-8.36
    Other Income0.511.260.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4816.53-7.56
    Interest6.325.894.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1610.64-12.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1610.64-12.41
    Tax3.872.57-2.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.288.07-9.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.288.07-9.81
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.95-1.16
    Diluted EPS1.100.95-1.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.95-1.16
    Diluted EPS1.100.95-1.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

