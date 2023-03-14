 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SMS Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 121.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2022 down 52.15% from Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in December 2022 down 30.4% from Rs. 29.41 crore in December 2021.
SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2021. SMS Pharma shares closed at 67.75 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.01% over the last 12 months.
SMS Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations148.80159.43121.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations148.80159.43121.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials75.7487.69100.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.8928.20-39.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.5713.0613.21
Depreciation8.128.098.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.3416.8619.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.145.5319.18
Other Income2.210.612.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.356.1421.31
Interest5.945.244.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.420.9016.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.420.9016.56
Tax1.390.116.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.030.7910.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.030.7910.51
Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.590.091.24
Diluted EPS0.590.091.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.590.091.24
Diluted EPS0.590.091.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #SMS Pharma #SMS Pharmaceuticals
first published: Mar 14, 2023 11:22 am