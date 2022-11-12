 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMS Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore in September 2022 down 8.74% from Rs. 174.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2022 down 108.72% from Rs. 23.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2022 down 70.57% from Rs. 48.15 crore in September 2021.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 96.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.46% over the last 12 months.

SMS Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.43 64.39 174.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.43 64.39 174.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.74 61.12 139.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.20 -25.11 -44.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.06 12.63 12.09
Depreciation 8.09 7.93 8.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.86 16.56 20.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.47 -8.74 38.71
Other Income 0.61 0.80 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.08 -7.94 40.06
Interest 5.24 4.85 4.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.84 -12.79 35.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.84 -12.79 35.24
Tax 0.11 -2.60 10.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.73 -10.19 25.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.73 -10.19 25.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.74 -2.58 -1.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.01 -12.77 23.03
Equity Share Capital 8.47 8.47 8.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.51 2.72
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.51 2.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -1.51 2.72
Diluted EPS -0.24 -1.51 2.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:00 pm
