SMS Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore in September 2022 down 8.74% from Rs. 174.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2022 down 108.72% from Rs. 23.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2022 down 70.57% from Rs. 48.15 crore in September 2021.
SMS Pharma shares closed at 96.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.43
|64.39
|174.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.43
|64.39
|174.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.74
|61.12
|139.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|28.20
|-25.11
|-44.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.06
|12.63
|12.09
|Depreciation
|8.09
|7.93
|8.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.86
|16.56
|20.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.47
|-8.74
|38.71
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.80
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.08
|-7.94
|40.06
|Interest
|5.24
|4.85
|4.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.84
|-12.79
|35.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.84
|-12.79
|35.24
|Tax
|0.11
|-2.60
|10.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.73
|-10.19
|25.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.73
|-10.19
|25.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.74
|-2.58
|-1.99
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.01
|-12.77
|23.03
|Equity Share Capital
|8.47
|8.47
|8.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.51
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.51
|2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.51
|2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.51
|2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited