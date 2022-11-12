English
    SMS Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore in September 2022 down 8.74% from Rs. 174.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2022 down 108.72% from Rs. 23.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2022 down 70.57% from Rs. 48.15 crore in September 2021.

    SMS Pharma shares closed at 96.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.46% over the last 12 months.

    SMS Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.4364.39174.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.4364.39174.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.7461.12139.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.20-25.11-44.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0612.6312.09
    Depreciation8.097.938.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8616.5620.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.47-8.7438.71
    Other Income0.610.801.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.08-7.9440.06
    Interest5.244.854.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.84-12.7935.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.84-12.7935.24
    Tax0.11-2.6010.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.73-10.1925.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.73-10.1925.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.74-2.58-1.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.01-12.7723.03
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-1.512.72
    Diluted EPS-0.24-1.512.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-1.512.72
    Diluted EPS-0.24-1.512.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

