SMS Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore in September 2022 down 8.74% from Rs. 174.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2022 down 108.72% from Rs. 23.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.17 crore in September 2022 down 70.57% from Rs. 48.15 crore in September 2021.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 96.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.46% over the last 12 months.