SMS Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.43 crore, up 145.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.43 crore in March 2023 up 145.29% from Rs. 60.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2023 up 0.72% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.49 crore in March 2023 up 709.2% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2022.

SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 83.92 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.