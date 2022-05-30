SMS Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.92 crore, down 64.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.92 crore in March 2022 down 64.43% from Rs. 171.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2022 down 73.32% from Rs. 23.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2022 down 109.48% from Rs. 42.40 crore in March 2021.

SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2021.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 84.60 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.70% returns over the last 6 months and -49.17% over the last 12 months.