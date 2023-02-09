SMS Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 121.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 63.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2022 down 28.99% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.