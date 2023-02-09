 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMS Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 121.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 63.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2022 down 28.99% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.

SMS Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.80 159.43 121.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.80 159.43 121.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.49 87.74 100.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.89 28.20 -39.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.57 13.06 13.21
Depreciation 8.12 8.09 8.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.34 16.86 19.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 5.47 18.95
Other Income 2.21 0.61 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.60 6.08 21.08
Interest 5.94 5.24 4.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.67 0.84 16.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.67 0.84 16.33
Tax 1.39 0.11 6.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.28 0.73 10.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.28 0.73 10.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.51 -2.74 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.76 -2.01 10.27
Equity Share Capital 8.47 8.47 8.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 -0.24 1.07
Diluted EPS 0.44 -0.24 1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 -0.24 1.07
Diluted EPS 0.44 -0.24 1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited