SMS Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 121.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 63.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2022 down 28.99% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.

SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2021.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 72.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -43.10% over the last 12 months.