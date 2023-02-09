English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SMS Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 121.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2022 down 63.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2022 down 28.99% from Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021.

    SMS Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.80159.43121.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.80159.43121.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.4987.74100.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.8928.20-39.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.5713.0613.21
    Depreciation8.128.098.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3416.8619.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.395.4718.95
    Other Income2.210.612.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.606.0821.08
    Interest5.945.244.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.670.8416.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.670.8416.33
    Tax1.390.116.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.280.7310.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.280.7310.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.51-2.74--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.76-2.0110.27
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-0.241.07
    Diluted EPS0.44-0.241.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.44-0.241.07
    Diluted EPS0.44-0.241.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited