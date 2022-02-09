SMS Pharma Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.25 crore, down 18.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.25 crore in December 2021 down 18.55% from Rs. 148.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021 down 51.99% from Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.18 crore in December 2021 down 17.41% from Rs. 35.33 crore in December 2020.

SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in December 2020.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 125.10 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.94% returns over the last 6 months and -5.83% over the last 12 months.