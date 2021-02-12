SMS Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 148.87 crore, up 85.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.87 crore in December 2020 up 85.05% from Rs. 80.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2020 up 185.24% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.33 crore in December 2020 up 69.77% from Rs. 20.81 crore in December 2019.

SMS Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 133.50 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)