SMS Lifescience Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.48 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:Net Sales at Rs 78.48 crore in September 2022 down 7.4% from Rs. 84.76 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2022 down 72.98% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2021.
SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.23 in September 2021.
|SMS Lifescience shares closed at 666.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.82% returns over the last 6 months and -24.02% over the last 12 months.
|SMS Lifesciences India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.48
|80.45
|84.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.48
|80.45
|84.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.56
|50.93
|60.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.63
|-4.40
|-10.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.16
|8.30
|7.90
|Depreciation
|2.04
|1.99
|2.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.70
|16.72
|19.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.40
|6.91
|5.74
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.30
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.53
|7.21
|6.40
|Interest
|1.24
|1.18
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.29
|6.03
|5.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.77
|P/L Before Tax
|3.29
|6.03
|12.86
|Tax
|0.66
|1.92
|3.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.63
|4.11
|9.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.63
|4.11
|9.74
|Equity Share Capital
|3.02
|3.02
|3.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.71
|13.58
|32.23
|Diluted EPS
|8.71
|13.58
|32.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.71
|13.58
|32.23
|Diluted EPS
|8.71
|13.58
|32.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited