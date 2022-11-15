English
    SMS Lifescience Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.48 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.48 crore in September 2022 down 7.4% from Rs. 84.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2022 down 72.98% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2021.

    SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.23 in September 2021.

    SMS Lifescience shares closed at 666.80 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.82% returns over the last 6 months and -24.02% over the last 12 months.

    SMS Lifesciences India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.4880.4584.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.4880.4584.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.5650.9360.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.63-4.40-10.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.168.307.90
    Depreciation2.041.992.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7016.7219.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.406.915.74
    Other Income0.130.300.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.537.216.40
    Interest1.241.181.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.296.035.08
    Exceptional Items----7.77
    P/L Before Tax3.296.0312.86
    Tax0.661.923.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.634.119.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.634.119.74
    Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7113.5832.23
    Diluted EPS8.7113.5832.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7113.5832.23
    Diluted EPS8.7113.5832.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am