SMS Lifescience Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.48 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.48 crore in September 2022 down 7.4% from Rs. 84.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2022 down 72.98% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 down 22.43% from Rs. 8.47 crore in September 2021.

SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 32.23 in September 2021.