SMS Lifescience Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore, down 30.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore in March 2023 down 30.97% from Rs. 94.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2023 down 70.75% from Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2023 down 41.98% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2022.

SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.92 in March 2022.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 554.15 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -13.09% over the last 12 months.