SMS Lifescience Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.57 crore, up 82.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.57 crore in March 2019 up 82.1% from Rs. 54.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2019 up 106.34% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2019 up 179.79% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2018.

SMS Lifescience EPS has increased to Rs. 13.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.52 in March 2018.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 526.45 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 62.36% over the last 12 months.