    SMS Lifescience Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.56 crore, down 7.33% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.56 crore in June 2023 down 7.33% from Rs. 80.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 82.94% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2023 down 37.93% from Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2022.

    SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.58 in June 2022.

    SMS Lifescience shares closed at 524.30 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.75% over the last 12 months.

    SMS Lifesciences India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.5665.5580.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.5665.5580.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.7340.8850.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.35-4.02-4.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.138.988.30
    Depreciation2.532.121.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2317.1816.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.600.416.91
    Other Income0.582.290.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.182.697.21
    Interest1.821.411.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.361.286.03
    Exceptional Items--2.35--
    P/L Before Tax1.363.636.03
    Tax0.661.161.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.702.474.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.702.474.11
    Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.328.1713.58
    Diluted EPS2.328.1713.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.328.1713.58
    Diluted EPS2.328.1713.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

