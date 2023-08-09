SMS Lifescience Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.56 crore, down 7.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.56 crore in June 2023 down 7.33% from Rs. 80.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 82.94% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2023 down 37.93% from Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2022.

SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.58 in June 2022.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 524.30 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.75% over the last 12 months.