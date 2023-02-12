SMS Lifescience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.76 crore, down 2.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.08% from Rs. 92.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 6.69% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.