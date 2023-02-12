SMS Lifescience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.76 crore, down 2.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.08% from Rs. 92.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 6.69% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.

SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.22 in December 2021.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 582.05 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.77% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.