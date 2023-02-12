English
    SMS Lifescience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.76 crore, down 2.08% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.08% from Rs. 92.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 6.69% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.

    SMS Lifesciences India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.7678.4892.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.7678.4892.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.5846.5660.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.092.63-6.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.288.168.86
    Depreciation2.032.041.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6014.7020.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.184.406.99
    Other Income0.500.130.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.684.537.02
    Interest1.261.241.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.423.296.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.423.296.01
    Tax1.410.661.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.012.634.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.012.634.30
    Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.268.7114.22
    Diluted EPS13.268.7114.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.268.7114.22
    Diluted EPS13.268.7114.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited