SMS Lifescience Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore, down 6.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore in September 2022 down 6.33% from Rs. 86.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2022 down 69.54% from Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in September 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 10.28 crore in September 2021.
SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.91 in September 2021.
|SMS Lifescience shares closed at 662.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -25.46% over the last 12 months.
|SMS Lifesciences India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.26
|82.28
|86.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.26
|82.28
|86.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.54
|48.58
|58.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.33
|-3.97
|-12.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.23
|10.27
|9.67
|Depreciation
|2.64
|2.59
|2.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.90
|18.90
|22.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|5.90
|6.92
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.31
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.78
|6.21
|7.59
|Interest
|1.68
|1.64
|1.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.10
|4.57
|5.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.77
|P/L Before Tax
|4.10
|4.57
|13.55
|Tax
|0.97
|2.25
|3.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.12
|2.32
|10.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.12
|2.32
|10.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.69
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.12
|3.01
|10.25
|Equity Share Capital
|3.02
|3.02
|3.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.33
|9.95
|33.91
|Diluted EPS
|10.33
|9.95
|33.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.33
|9.95
|33.91
|Diluted EPS
|10.33
|9.95
|33.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited