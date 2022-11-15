 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMS Lifescience Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore, down 6.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore in September 2022 down 6.33% from Rs. 86.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2022 down 69.54% from Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in September 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 10.28 crore in September 2021.
SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.91 in September 2021. SMS Lifescience shares closed at 662.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -25.46% over the last 12 months.
SMS Lifesciences India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations81.2682.2886.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations81.2682.2886.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials42.5448.5858.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.33-3.97-12.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.2310.279.67
Depreciation2.642.592.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.9018.9022.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.635.906.92
Other Income0.150.310.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.786.217.59
Interest1.681.641.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.104.575.77
Exceptional Items----7.77
P/L Before Tax4.104.5713.55
Tax0.972.253.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.122.3210.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.122.3210.25
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.69--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.123.0110.25
Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.339.9533.91
Diluted EPS10.339.9533.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.339.9533.91
Diluted EPS10.339.9533.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am