SMS Lifescience Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore, down 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.26 crore in September 2022 down 6.33% from Rs. 86.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2022 down 69.54% from Rs. 10.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.42 crore in September 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 10.28 crore in September 2021.

SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.91 in September 2021.