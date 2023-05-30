English
    SMS Lifescience Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore, down 33.38% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.73 crore in March 2023 down 33.38% from Rs. 95.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 down 78.79% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 down 41.91% from Rs. 8.16 crore in March 2022.

    SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 26.71 in March 2022.

    SMS Lifescience shares closed at 561.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -6.81% over the last 12 months.

    SMS Lifesciences India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.7388.2995.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.7388.2995.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.8145.4750.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.554.207.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4511.4810.56
    Depreciation2.922.632.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7417.7819.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.646.733.85
    Other Income2.460.501.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.827.235.58
    Interest1.801.671.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.025.563.83
    Exceptional Items2.35--4.92
    P/L Before Tax2.375.568.75
    Tax0.251.740.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.113.828.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.113.828.07
    Minority Interest-0.40----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.713.828.07
    Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6613.1826.71
    Diluted EPS5.6613.1826.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6613.1826.71
    Diluted EPS5.6613.1826.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:22 pm