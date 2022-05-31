 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMS Lifescience Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.66 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.66 crore in March 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 82.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2022 up 59.79% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in March 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

SMS Lifescience EPS has increased to Rs. 26.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.72 in March 2021.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 638.40 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

SMS Lifesciences India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.66 91.06 82.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.66 91.06 82.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.99 55.80 45.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.79 -6.24 -3.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.56 10.86 8.60
Depreciation 2.58 2.61 1.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.89 22.18 23.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.85 5.85 6.45
Other Income 1.72 0.03 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.58 5.88 7.73
Interest 1.75 1.49 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.83 4.39 6.74
Exceptional Items 4.92 -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.75 4.39 6.74
Tax 0.67 2.06 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.07 2.33 5.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.07 2.33 5.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.07 2.33 5.05
Equity Share Capital 3.02 3.02 3.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.71 7.70 16.72
Diluted EPS 26.71 7.70 16.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.71 7.70 16.72
Diluted EPS 26.71 7.70 16.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
