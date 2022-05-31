SMS Lifescience Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.66 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.66 crore in March 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 82.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2022 up 59.79% from Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in March 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

SMS Lifescience EPS has increased to Rs. 26.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.72 in March 2021.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 638.40 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)