SMS Lifescience Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore in June 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 82.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 159.66% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 64.2% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 521.15 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.