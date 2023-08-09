English
    SMS Lifescience Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.65 crore in June 2023 down 9.27% from Rs. 82.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2023 down 159.66% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 64.2% from Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022.

    SMS Lifescience shares closed at 521.15 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.

    SMS Lifesciences India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.6563.7382.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.6563.7382.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.7834.8148.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.05-3.55-3.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.6911.4510.27
    Depreciation3.702.922.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6118.7418.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-0.645.90
    Other Income0.612.460.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.551.826.21
    Interest2.181.801.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.730.024.57
    Exceptional Items--2.35--
    P/L Before Tax-2.732.374.57
    Tax1.100.252.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.832.112.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.832.112.32
    Minority Interest2.03-0.40--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.801.713.01
    Equity Share Capital3.023.023.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.945.669.95
    Diluted EPS-5.945.669.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.945.669.95
    Diluted EPS-5.945.669.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SMS Lifescience #SMS Lifesciences India
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

