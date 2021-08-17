SMS Lifescience Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.27 crore, up 39.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.27 crore in June 2021 up 39.31% from Rs. 54.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021 up 46.13% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2021 up 23.58% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2020.

SMS Lifescience EPS has increased to Rs. 12.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.21 in June 2020.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 750.05 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and 72.58% over the last 12 months.