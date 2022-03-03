SMS Lifescience Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.06 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.06 crore in December 2021 up 36.79% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021 down 13.59% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021 up 16.3% from Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2020.

SMS Lifescience EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.92 in December 2020.

SMS Lifescience shares closed at 700.15 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)