Smruthi Organic Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.84 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.84 crore in September 2020 down 2.71% from Rs. 37.87 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2020 up 207.94% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2020 up 105.22% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2019.

Smruthi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 15.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.89 in September 2019.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 264.30 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 141.59% returns over the last 6 months and 86.78% over the last 12 months.