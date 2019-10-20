Smruthi Organic Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore, up 33.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore in September 2019 up 33.4% from Rs. 28.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2019 up 83.97% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2019 up 26.37% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2018.

Smruthi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2018.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 139.50 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.64% returns over the last 6 months and -3.79% over the last 12 months.