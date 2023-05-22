English
    Smruthi Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smruthi Organics Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore in March 2023 up 3.67% from Rs. 35.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 60.12% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 38.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

    Smruthi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2022.

    Smruthi Organic shares closed at 155.55 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and -16.39% over the last 12 months.

    Smruthi Organics Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.7831.9235.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.7831.9235.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0519.7120.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01--0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.380.732.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.733.852.84
    Depreciation1.241.161.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.125.956.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.522.55
    Other Income0.050.010.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.060.522.64
    Interest0.250.240.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.810.292.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.810.292.52
    Tax0.120.100.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.690.191.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.690.191.73
    Equity Share Capital11.4511.4511.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.101.51
    Diluted EPS1.070.101.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.101.51
    Diluted EPS1.070.101.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 22, 2023 09:25 am