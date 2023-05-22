Smruthi Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore in March 2023 up 3.67% from Rs. 35.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 60.12% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 38.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2022.

Smruthi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2022.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 155.55 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and -16.39% over the last 12 months.