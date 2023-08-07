English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Smruthi Organic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.91 crore, up 20.08% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smruthi Organics Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.91 crore in June 2023 up 20.08% from Rs. 29.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 658.15% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2023 up 166.09% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022.

    Smruthi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

    Smruthi Organic shares closed at 136.20 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.22% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

    Smruthi Organics Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9136.7829.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9136.7829.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.2425.0521.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.010.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-1.38-3.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.974.733.62
    Depreciation1.241.241.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.096.125.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.381.010.60
    Other Income0.010.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.391.060.63
    Interest0.330.250.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.070.810.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.070.810.51
    Tax0.770.120.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.290.690.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.290.690.30
    Equity Share Capital11.4511.4511.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.070.26
    Diluted EPS2.001.070.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.070.26
    Diluted EPS2.001.070.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

