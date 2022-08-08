Smruthi Organic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore, down 5.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore in June 2022 down 5.9% from Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 88.06% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022 down 62.34% from Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2021.

Smruthi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2021.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 177.25 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.56% over the last 12 months.