Smruthi Organic Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.90 crore, up 5.28% Y-o-Y

July 18, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smruthi Organics Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.90 crore in June 2021 up 5.28% from Rs. 29.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021 down 15.16% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2021 down 18.8% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2020.

Smruthi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.82 in June 2020.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 399.40 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.77% returns over the last 6 months and 849.82% over the last 12 months.

Smruthi Organics Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations30.9028.7229.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.9028.7229.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.6914.9312.42
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.420.015.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.363.933.03
Depreciation1.050.901.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.834.392.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.394.554.56
Other Income0.180.190.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.574.744.59
Interest0.230.230.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.344.514.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.344.514.16
Tax0.811.341.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.533.172.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.533.172.99
Equity Share Capital11.4511.453.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.212.777.82
Diluted EPS2.212.777.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.212.777.82
Diluted EPS2.212.777.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Smruthi Organic #Smruthi Organics Limited
first published: Jul 18, 2021 10:00 am

