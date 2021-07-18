Smruthi Organic Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.90 crore, up 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.90 crore in June 2021 up 5.28% from Rs. 29.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021 down 15.16% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2021 down 18.8% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2020.

Smruthi Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.82 in June 2020.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 399.40 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.77% returns over the last 6 months and 849.82% over the last 12 months.