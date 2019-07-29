Smruthi Organic Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore in June 2019 up 14.64% from Rs. 28.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2019 up 0.95% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2019 up 18.89% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2018.

Smruthi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.73 in June 2018.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 143.95 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given 9.80% returns over the last 6 months and 15.53% over the last 12 months.