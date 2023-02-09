Smruthi Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, down 12.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in December 2022 down 12.41% from Rs. 36.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 94.52% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 71.38% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2021.