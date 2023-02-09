English
    Smruthi Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, down 12.41% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Smruthi Organics Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in December 2022 down 12.41% from Rs. 36.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 94.52% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 71.38% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2021.

    Smruthi Organics Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9243.2736.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9243.2736.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.7129.0121.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.11--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.73-0.20-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.853.723.74
    Depreciation1.161.061.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.956.595.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.522.984.74
    Other Income0.010.020.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.523.004.82
    Interest0.240.220.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.292.784.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.292.784.49
    Tax0.10-0.091.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.192.873.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.192.873.45
    Equity Share Capital11.4511.4511.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.102.443.06
    Diluted EPS0.102.443.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.102.443.06
    Diluted EPS0.102.443.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited