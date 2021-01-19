Smruthi Organic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.59 crore, up 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.59 crore in December 2020 up 2.67% from Rs. 30.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2020 up 111% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2020 up 68.56% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2019.

Smruthi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 13.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.35 in December 2019.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 634.75 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 370.19% returns over the last 6 months and 415.22% over the last 12 months.