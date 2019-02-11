Smruthi Organic Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.45 crore, up 77.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.45 crore in December 2018 up 77.6% from Rs. 21.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2018 up 77.45% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2018 up 44.87% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2017.

Smruthi Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.43 in December 2017.

Smruthi Organic shares closed at 114.10 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.30% returns over the last 6 months and 31.15% over the last 12 months.