    SML Isuzu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 583.22 crore, up 70.36% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

    Net Sales at Rs 583.22 crore in March 2023 up 70.36% from Rs. 342.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2023 up 334.59% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.89 crore in March 2023 up 1256.19% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

    SML Isuzu EPS has increased to Rs. 18.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2022.

    SML Isuzu shares closed at 1,020.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.01% returns over the last 6 months and 75.27% over the last 12 months.

    SML Isuzu
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations583.22327.75342.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations583.22327.75342.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials437.93362.45242.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.3518.0918.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.38-131.5022.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.1242.4331.11
    Depreciation10.4310.6410.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.1920.3824.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.825.26-8.03
    Other Income1.640.600.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.465.86-7.13
    Interest9.396.824.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.07-0.96-11.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.07-0.96-11.41
    Tax-1.72-0.830.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.79-0.13-11.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.79-0.13-11.42
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.52-0.09-7.90
    Diluted EPS18.52-0.09-7.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.52-0.09-7.90
    Diluted EPS18.52-0.09-7.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

