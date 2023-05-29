SML Isuzu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 583.22 crore, up 70.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.22 crore in March 2023 up 70.36% from Rs. 342.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2023 up 334.59% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.89 crore in March 2023 up 1256.19% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

SML Isuzu EPS has increased to Rs. 18.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.90 in March 2022.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 1,020.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.01% returns over the last 6 months and 75.27% over the last 12 months.