SML Isuzu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.35 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

Net Sales at Rs 342.35 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 258.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2022 up 43.24% from Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 180.93% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 570.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 27.53% over the last 12 months.

SML Isuzu
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 342.35 249.88 258.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 342.35 249.88 258.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.94 211.15 189.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.16 16.72 14.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.88 -26.33 6.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.11 36.18 31.11
Depreciation 10.44 10.94 11.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.85 21.71 21.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.03 -20.49 -16.28
Other Income 0.90 0.25 0.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.13 -20.24 -15.29
Interest 4.28 5.55 4.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.41 -25.79 -20.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.41 -25.79 -20.00
Tax 0.01 -- 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.42 -25.79 -20.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.42 -25.79 -20.12
Equity Share Capital 14.48 14.48 14.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.90 -17.82 -13.90
Diluted EPS -7.90 -17.82 -13.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.90 -17.82 -13.90
Diluted EPS -7.90 -17.82 -13.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
