SML Isuzu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.35 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.35 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 258.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2022 up 43.24% from Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 180.93% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 570.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 27.53% over the last 12 months.