SML Isuzu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 342.35 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:
Net Sales at Rs 342.35 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 258.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2022 up 43.24% from Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 180.93% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021.
SML Isuzu shares closed at 570.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 27.53% over the last 12 months.
|SML Isuzu
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|342.35
|249.88
|258.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|342.35
|249.88
|258.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|242.94
|211.15
|189.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.16
|16.72
|14.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.88
|-26.33
|6.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.11
|36.18
|31.11
|Depreciation
|10.44
|10.94
|11.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.85
|21.71
|21.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.03
|-20.49
|-16.28
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.25
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.13
|-20.24
|-15.29
|Interest
|4.28
|5.55
|4.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.41
|-25.79
|-20.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.41
|-25.79
|-20.00
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.42
|-25.79
|-20.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.42
|-25.79
|-20.12
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.90
|-17.82
|-13.90
|Diluted EPS
|-7.90
|-17.82
|-13.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.90
|-17.82
|-13.90
|Diluted EPS
|-7.90
|-17.82
|-13.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes