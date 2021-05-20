SML Isuzu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore, down 5.04% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:
Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore in March 2021 down 5.04% from Rs. 272.17 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2021 down 901% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021 down 140.38% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2020.
SML Isuzu shares closed at 447.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.
|SML Isuzu
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|258.44
|183.85
|272.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|258.44
|183.85
|272.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|189.90
|134.53
|201.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.58
|11.08
|14.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.13
|-0.80
|-8.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.11
|33.84
|38.26
|Depreciation
|11.20
|11.65
|10.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.80
|14.42
|17.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.28
|-20.87
|-2.05
|Other Income
|0.99
|0.60
|1.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.29
|-20.27
|-0.54
|Interest
|4.71
|6.12
|2.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.00
|-26.39
|-3.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.00
|-26.39
|-3.27
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|-1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.12
|-26.39
|-2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.12
|-26.39
|-2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.90
|-18.24
|-2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-13.90
|-18.24
|-2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.90
|-18.24
|-2.16
|Diluted EPS
|-13.90
|-18.24
|-2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited