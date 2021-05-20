SML Isuzu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore, down 5.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore in March 2021 down 5.04% from Rs. 272.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2021 down 901% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021 down 140.38% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2020.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 447.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.