SML Isuzu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore, down 5.04% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.44 crore in March 2021 down 5.04% from Rs. 272.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.12 crore in March 2021 down 901% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2021 down 140.38% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2020.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 447.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.57% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.

SML Isuzu
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations258.44183.85272.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations258.44183.85272.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials189.90134.53201.35
Purchase of Traded Goods14.5811.0814.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.13-0.80-8.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.1133.8438.26
Depreciation11.2011.6510.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.8014.4217.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.28-20.87-2.05
Other Income0.990.601.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.29-20.27-0.54
Interest4.716.122.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.00-26.39-3.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-20.00-26.39-3.27
Tax0.12---1.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.12-26.39-2.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.12-26.39-2.01
Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-13.90-18.24-2.16
Diluted EPS-13.90-18.24-2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-13.90-18.24-2.16
Diluted EPS-13.90-18.24-2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SML Isuzu
first published: May 20, 2021 09:22 am

