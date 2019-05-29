SML Isuzu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 429.60 crore, up 16.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.60 crore in March 2019 up 16.71% from Rs. 368.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2019 up 47.95% from Rs. 14.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.31 crore in March 2019 up 62.17% from Rs. 26.09 crore in March 2018.

SML Isuzu EPS has increased to Rs. 15.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.27 in March 2018.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 813.80 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 4.89% over the last 12 months.