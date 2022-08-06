SML Isuzu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 500.19 crore, up 400.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.19 crore in June 2022 up 400.34% from Rs. 99.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022 up 107% from Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.37 crore in June 2022 up 202.6% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2021.

SML Isuzu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.11 in June 2021.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 689.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.43% returns over the last 6 months and 14.49% over the last 12 months.