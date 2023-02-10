 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SML Isuzu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore in December 2022 up 31.16% from Rs. 249.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 99.5% from Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2022 up 277.42% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021.

SML Isuzu
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.75 410.43 249.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.75 410.43 249.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 362.45 276.29 211.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.09 20.20 16.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -131.50 36.84 -26.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.43 41.23 36.18
Depreciation 10.64 10.84 10.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.38 30.28 21.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.26 -5.25 -20.49
Other Income 0.60 0.41 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.86 -4.84 -20.24
Interest 6.82 4.33 5.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.96 -9.17 -25.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.96 -9.17 -25.79
Tax -0.83 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -9.17 -25.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -9.17 -25.79
Equity Share Capital 14.48 14.48 14.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -6.34 -17.82
Diluted EPS -0.09 -6.34 -17.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -6.34 -17.82
Diluted EPS -0.09 -6.34 -17.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited