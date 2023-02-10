SML Isuzu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:
Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore in December 2022 up 31.16% from Rs. 249.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 99.5% from Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2022 up 277.42% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021.
SML Isuzu shares closed at 741.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and 15.78% over the last 12 months.
|SML Isuzu
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|327.75
|410.43
|249.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|327.75
|410.43
|249.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|362.45
|276.29
|211.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.09
|20.20
|16.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-131.50
|36.84
|-26.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.43
|41.23
|36.18
|Depreciation
|10.64
|10.84
|10.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.38
|30.28
|21.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.26
|-5.25
|-20.49
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.41
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.86
|-4.84
|-20.24
|Interest
|6.82
|4.33
|5.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|-9.17
|-25.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|-9.17
|-25.79
|Tax
|-0.83
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-9.17
|-25.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-9.17
|-25.79
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-6.34
|-17.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-6.34
|-17.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-6.34
|-17.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-6.34
|-17.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited