    SML Isuzu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore in December 2022 up 31.16% from Rs. 249.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 99.5% from Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2022 up 277.42% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021.

    SML Isuzu
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.75410.43249.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.75410.43249.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials362.45276.29211.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.0920.2016.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-131.5036.84-26.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.4341.2336.18
    Depreciation10.6410.8410.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3830.2821.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.26-5.25-20.49
    Other Income0.600.410.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.86-4.84-20.24
    Interest6.824.335.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.96-9.17-25.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.96-9.17-25.79
    Tax-0.83----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-9.17-25.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-9.17-25.79
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-6.34-17.82
    Diluted EPS-0.09-6.34-17.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-6.34-17.82
    Diluted EPS-0.09-6.34-17.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited