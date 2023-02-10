SML Isuzu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.75 crore in December 2022 up 31.16% from Rs. 249.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 99.5% from Rs. 25.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in December 2022 up 277.42% from Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2021.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 741.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and 15.78% over the last 12 months.